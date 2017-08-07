Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson are good friends. There is nothing strange about the pair going for an outing or enjoying a meal together.

The duo getting cosy with each other at a rooftop restaurant of the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 5 indeed came as a surprise.

The Roar singer and the Twilight star were "very romantic" while they were dining with a few other people at the eatery and they "clearly broke off from the crowd" when they were captured on camera, reported TMZ.

The dating rumours between Perry and Pattinson started doing the rounds just two weeks after the English actor opened up about his engagement with FKA Twigs. "Yeah, kind of... She's amazing. She's super talented, and from a totally different world," he said about his fiancée (via Hollywood Life).

However, this is not the first time the 32-year-old singer and RPatz are being romantically linked by the tabloids. Ever since Perry made an official announcement about her split with Orlando Bloom in February, her relationship with Pattinson has sparked rumours.

Even when the 31-year-old actor called it quits with Kristen Stewart, the Dark Horse hit maker sparked dating rumours with the English actor. So, the American singer and song writer reached out to Stewart to clear the misunderstanding.

"I know you've seen all this stuff but you know I would never disrespect you. I'm not that person. I'm just trying to be a friend to him but it is unfortunate that I do have a set of t*ts," Perry said during an interview with Elle UK.