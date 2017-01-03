Katrina Kaif's career is hitting new lows with a string of her latest films underperforming at the box office. However, the diva is reportedly seeking help from ex-boyfriend Salman Khan to revive her career and also, regarding Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir and Kat parted ways in 2016. As the duo's film Jagga Jasoos is set to hit the theatres soon, Katrina is finding it difficult to deal with the awkwardness while sharing space with Ranbir. Earlier, there were reports that the makers wanted the ex-couple to toe the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone line during promotions for Jagga Jasoos.

According to Bollywood Life, Salman is helping Katrina to deal with such awkward situations. Also, the actor is helping her to choose the right projects. Salman and Kat will be seen in the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger.

"They have started meeting for the workshops of Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman is helping her choose the right projects. Three directors have approached her and she is running scripts by Salman. She even dropped by on the sets of Tubelight in Film City to meet him and director Kabir Khan, with whom she is very close, and the trio ended up having a blast at the wrap up party," Mid-Day quoted a source.

Katrina's films have failed to impress the audience for a long time now. The actress is likely to sign some good projects once she returns from her vacation in London. After Baar Baar Dekho debacle, she was supposed to star in a film opposite Fawad Khan. But the recent ban on Pakistani artists in Bollywood has put that project on hold.