If North Korean leader Kim Jong un is known for being sort of a recluse who thrives on drumming up war fears and casting torrid aspersions on neighbours and distant foes, his wife Ri Sol-ju is a name not many are familiar with. Often referred to as "his wife, Comrade Ri Sol-ju," she married Kim in 2009 and is a mother of three.

While first ladies, current and former, of various countries, are known to make news -- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Melania Trump, Samantha Cameron, Carla Bruni, and Brigitte Macron to name a few – for various reasons such as their charitable work and fashion, Ri is not someone people really talk about.

Ever wondered what the city of Pyongyang looks like?

However, she isn't someone who shies away from the limelight either and has been spotted attending various events with Kim several times. And we must say, the first lady of North Korea is quite a delight with a fresh face and a simple yet classy sense of style.

She has been seen sporting well-tailored and colourful dresses, skirts and blazers, which prove that she is quite a fashionista. Her style, which includes pieces by Dior, Tiffany, and Movado, has also led to a few fake designer pieces popping up, according to the South China Morning Post.

Speaking of Ri's style, which is a fresh departure from the type of attires former North Korean leaders' wives wore, Seoul-based stylist Kim Myonghee told SCMP: "Ri seems to assure her presence and status through fashion, which is comparable with first ladies and royals across the globe. It appears that she wants to send the message to the outside world of a Kate Middleton-like style, showing only a moderate interest in prestige high-end brands."

And while we often see Trump and even British royals flaunting some amazing designer wear during their official tours and even otherwise, we would also love to see more of Ri Sol-ju and her simplistic yet impressive outfits.

Take a look at how stylish and dignified Ri Sol-ju looks