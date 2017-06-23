Rifath Sharook, KalamSat, India, Tamil Nadu, NASA,
World's smallest and lightest satellite – KalamSat – which is devised by the 18-year-old Rifath Sharook and his team from Tamil Nadu, India was launched by NASA on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

According to a report by ANI, this historic launch of KalamSat to space took place from a NASA's Wallops Island facility.

Rifath Sharook, 18, from Tamil Nadu state, devised KalamSat - the smallest and lightest satellite in the world.Facebook/ Subakanth Kannan

 

Here are the top facts you need to know about this satellite:

  • The satellite is named after India's former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.
  • KalamSat is 3.8 cm, cube-shaped, and weighs approximately around 64 grams.
  • It is a 3D printed satellite made using reinforced carbon fiber polymer, which becomes the pioneering 3D printed technology sent to space on a total of 240-minute mission.
  • This launch was carried out under the supervision of the founder and CEO of Space Kids India -- Dr Srimathy Kesan.
  • KalamSat was separated from the rocket 125 minutes post its launch.
  • The launch was previously scheduled on June 21, 2017, but it got postponed to June 22 at around 3pm (IST) due to in unfavourable weather conditions.
  • KalamSat fell into the sea It will be recovered by NASA and sent back to the team for retrieving the collected data.
