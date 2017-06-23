World's smallest and lightest satellite – KalamSat – which is devised by the 18-year-old Rifath Sharook and his team from Tamil Nadu, India was launched by NASA on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Also Read: Will an asteroid collision wipe out life from Earth on June 30?

According to a report by ANI, this historic launch of KalamSat to space took place from a NASA's Wallops Island facility.

Here are the top facts you need to know about this satellite:

The satellite is named after India's former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

KalamSat is 3.8 cm, cube-shaped, and weighs approximately around 64 grams.

It is a 3D printed satellite made using reinforced carbon fiber polymer, which becomes the pioneering 3D printed technology sent to space on a total of 240-minute mission.

This launch was carried out under the supervision of the founder and CEO of Space Kids India -- Dr Srimathy Kesan.

KalamSat was separated from the rocket 125 minutes post its launch.