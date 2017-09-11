A teenager has been shot at in New Delhi over the score of a kabaddi match late on Sunday. The incident took place in Dakshinpuri, confirmed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya.

The victim, a local kabaddi player, identified as Avinash, 18, is out of danger after undergoing an emergency operation.

According to police, Avinash was playing in the kabaddi match when a dispute over the score saw him receive gunshots on his head by two unidentified spectators.

"A bullet grazed his skull and he was rushed to the Batra Hospital. He was operated upon," said the DCP on the incident.

Avinash was playing for a team known as 20 Block, in a local match at a park in Dakshinpuri in southeast Delhi. Their opponents were C block.

During the course of the match, a dispute arose between the teams over the score and it was then that Avinash was shot by two persons from the crowd.

The entire motive remains unknown.

Series of attacks on kabaddi players

This is not the first time that kabaddi players have been at the receiving end of gun attacks. Last year, Sukhvinder Narwhal, a national-level kabaddi player, was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified gunmen in Rohtak, Haryana.

Narwhal was heading home after training when the assailants fired at him. The murderers fled after shooting the kabaddi player on the forehead and chest. The motive was never known.

Also in December 2015, state-level kabaddi player Deepak Kumar was fired at by two unidentified bike-borne men in Rohtak. Although he was rushed to the hospital soon, Deepak succumbed to his injuries during preliminary treatment.