Kaabil (Kabil) witnessed a huge drop in its collection on its 13th day at the Indian box office. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan, has become the actor's third highest grosser after Krrish 3 and Bang Bang.

Kaabil collected Rs 2.97 crores on Monday (Day 13) at the domestic market. The day-wise collection of the second week is: Rs 5.70 crore (Wednesday), Rs 5.25 crore (Thursday), Rs 6.40 crore (Friday), Rs 9.22 crore (Saturday), Rs 11.88 crore (Sunday) and Rs 2.97 crore (Monday). Kaabil's total Indian box office collection now stands at Rs 121.02 crore net. The domestic gross is Rs 168.08 crore.

After doing good business on Sunday (day 12), the collection of Sanjay Gupta directorial sunk the following day.

However, despite the clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Kaabil is still going strong at the box office, thanks to the strong content and word of mouth push.

Kaabil witnessed lesser occupancy than expected in the extended opening week and did business of 90.55 crores from 2,200 screens in India. But in the second week, the exhibitors allotted 200 more screens to Kaabil which helped boost the film's collection. Sunday's business is a case in point.