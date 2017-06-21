K Karunakaran, the founder of United Democratic Front (UDF) and coalition government system in Kerala, was one of the most followed politicians in the state for his commanding power and strong leadership skills.

Seven years after his demise, an old video of Karunakaran has surfaced online and is going viral on social media, all thanks to his great sense of humour. In the video, a media personnel is heard asking: "Leader, you are now 86-year-old and have quite a lot of life experiences. Could you look back at them?"

Upon hearing the request, the spontaneous reaction of the Leader, who was always seen with a smiling face, made everyone there laugh by "turning back" rather than recalling his life experiences. Though the incident happened way back in 2004, it resurfaced just a few days before the 99th birth anniversary of Karunakaran.

At the time of reporting, the video of Asianet News uploaded on the Facebook page of a user named Krishnabhaskar Mangalasserri has been viewed over 45,000 times within two days.

Karunakaran, born in 1918, had served as the chief minister of Kerala four times, and breathed his last on December 23, 2010, at the age of 92. He was suffering from respiratory problems and other age-related diseases.

Currently, Karunakaran's son K Muraleedaran serves as an MLA from Vattiyoorkkavu constituency in Thiruvananthapuram, while his daughter Padmaja Venugopal is the secretary of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

Watch the viral video here: