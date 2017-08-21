American superhero film Justice League is reportedly in the final days of reshoots. Now, DCEU and Warner Bros with the help of Joss Whedon will try completing other post production works before the slated release date. But will Whedon be joined by Zack Snyder?

Months after the director handed over the film to Whedon, news was doing rounds that Snyder could walk into the production room to accompany Whedon in completing the project. Snyder opted out of the project due to personal reasons and ever since then, rumours have been high that his version of Justice League has been undergoing some major changes.

Also Read: Justice League: Batman Ben Affleck teases spoilers

Snyder also made some changes to his social media profiles that heavily hinted he might not be associating himself with the project. But fresh rumours about him are making the rounds and there are possibilities that The Avengers director and the Man of Steel flag bearer could collaborate on the editing table and wrap up the project.

A news source from Reddit, an insider, claims that Snyder is returning. "There have been rumours around the office and around the levels that Zack Snyder will soon return to finish up his movie. Although these are in no way confirmed, people have been talking about how he may come in within the next month or so to finalise the product and promote it," the user wrote.

Many fans took to the thread to enquire about the movie where the user from the WB office revealed that while Superman's role is still whispered talks, Aquaman is the talk of the town. "Just small talk about how great he [Superman Henry Cavill] is. And I have heard that 'Aquaman's soundtrack steals the show'," the user revealed.

The update comes as a breath of fresh air after months of speculations that Whedon is revamping Snyder's version of Justice League. But a fan speculates that though Snyder returns to Justice League, it wouldn't be surprising to see him step back from his role in the DCEU movie.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he comes back but steps down (maybe voluntary, maybe not) as director. If he steps down as director, then if it sucks its on Whedon. If it doesn't, then he can claim Whedon just followed through on his vision/story. If he comes back and it tanks, then it'll be all on his head. The fans will see him f***ing up what Whedon fixed."

Not just from Justice League, a few even wonder if a sword is looming over Snyder's role in DCEU itself.

Justice League releases on November 17, 2017.