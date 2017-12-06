The wait is almost over. The first trailer of Jurassic World 2, the upcoming science fiction adventure movie titled Fallen Kingdom, will be released in few hours.

Thanks to Iron Studios, Brazilian fans of Jurassic Park film series will get a chance to watch the footage first. Comic Con Experience will reportedly screen the video before its online release.

According to a fansite called Jurassic Outpost, Creator Colin Trevorrow and director JA Bayona will attend the event and they will debut the footage to the crowd.

Also read Jurassic World 2: Tyrannosaurus Rex to chase Gyropshere in Fallen Kingdom?

The site also claimed that Trevorrow and Bayona will reveal some new details about Fallen Kingdom. So, the franchise fans can check the official social media pages of Iron Studios for more details.

The franchise fans can also set their clocks to watch the first trailer of Jurassic World 2 on NBC this Thursday, December 7, during the Thursday Night Football broadcast.

Meanwhile, cast member Chris Pratt, who portrays a raptor expert and trainer named Owen Grady, revealed that the upcoming Jurassic Park sequel will explore the relationship between his character and Velociraptor Blue.

The actor said that the franchise fans will get to know "the true nature of that relationship" through "some pretty iconic scenes". He was interacting with the representative of E! Asia.

Check out the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom below:

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful franchises in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favourite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens of the UK on June 7, 2018, and the US on June 22, 2018.