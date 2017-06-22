Jurassic World 2 is currently filming in Hawaii and a new footage of dinosaurs has emerged online. Numerous behind-the-scene photos of the raptors have also surfaced.

The video and location stills, which are being shared online by media persons and franchise fans, feature Triceratops and Stegosaurus inside transport cages. While two of the images show dinosaurs being shifted to bunkers, the third picture shows the raptors inside their cages.

Meanwhile, a short clip shared online by a Hawaii-based reporter named Mahealani Richardson features a Triceratops resting inside its cage. She captioned it: "I just saw a dinosaur in a cage! It's a triceratops."

I just saw a dinosaur in a cage! It's a triceratops. #jurassicworld2 A post shared by Mahealani Richardson (@maheatv) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

While many speculations are doing the rounds about the theme of Jurassic World 2, the location stills and footage indicate the film will focus on rescue mission rather than militarisation of dinosaurs.

"Dinosaurs in transport cages? Interesting! Perhaps this has something to do with the "save the dinosaurs" plot lines that were previously hinted at?" stated a fansite called Jurassic Outpost.

"As you can see from the image, this is not an animatronic dinosaur, but rather a low detail foam model, used as a stand in. The dinosaur will eventually be replaced with CGI in post production, and likely serves as something for the actors to naturally work with, and lighting reference," the website added.

However, the franchise fans may not have to wait for a long time to get some official details about the movie, as producer Frank Marshall and director JA Bayona have tweeted something big is coming soon. It could either be the official title or the first teaser trailer.