Judwaa 2, which stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, is set to release in theatres on Friday, September 29. It has been receiving positive reviews from audience across the world.

Many have been heaping praises on it for being a complete entertainer and for brilliant performances by the cast. Although comparisons were drawn to the original 1990s' hit movie Judwaa starring Salman Khan, viewers were thrilled with the hilarious dialogues and the comic timing of the actors. Salman's cameo was the cherry on the cake, said the audience.

However, a few felt Judwaa 2 is a complete copy of the original film.

Judwaa 2 sees Varun in a double role as Raja and Prem. Jacqueline essays the role of Alishka Sheikh while Taapsee as Samaara. Both Jacqueline and Taapsee's roles are vaguely inspired by Karisma Kapoor and Rambha's characters in Judwaa.

The trailer and songs have been raising the curiosity quotient among music lovers.

During the promotions of the movie, rumour had it that Varun and Taapsee had become good friends and were often spotted spending time together at the gym.

All these rumours had apparently not gone down well with Varun's girlfriend Natasha Dalal, who has asked her beau to maintain distance from the Pink actress. However, a source told News18 that there are no issues between Varun and Natasha.

Also, gossip-mongers were abuzz with talk of a catfight between Jacqueline and Taapsee. However, Taapsee in an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, said: "They are rumours. We genuinely didn't spend enough time to gather to have any fight whatsoever. We only have one or two scenes together — two songs, whose locations were the same. So we ended up shooting one after the other. Otherwise, we didn't get that much time during shoot. It was only during promotions that we are getting to spend a lot of time together."

Check out some viewers' verdicts of the Varun-starrer, as shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Judwaa 2 review by the audience:

SOHAIL KHAN‏ @ItsSohailKhan

#Judwaa2 First half complete

Enjoying the film till now. Entertainment at its peak!! @Varun_dvn is phenomenal in both the roles.

RAVI KUMAR‏ @RAVIKUM55444394

#Judwaa2 Review

Comedy with Sensible sense of humour.

Screenplay to Dialogues

Presentation to Performance

Evergreen

4.5*

MUST WATCH

maya‏ @mayasexylonte