Tovino Thomas' upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Mexican Aparatha has been making headlines ever since it went on floors, thanks to the movie's unique title. Recently, the makers had introduced the film's crew in a title launch video on YouTube.

However, few social media users have now raised doubts on why director Jude Anthany Joseph's name is not included in the poster, though it was initially reported that Oru Mexican Aparatha will be scripted by the filmmaker. Jude has now made a Facebook post clarifying why he is not given the credit.

"Please consider this as a reply to the question "why your name is not shown as the scriptwriter of Oru Mexican Aparatha" that was asked to me by some journalists. I had written the story of Oru Mexican Aparatha before directing Om Shanthi Oshaana, and it was bought for a good price by Tom when I was in need of money. Later, he made changes to the script, and now there isn't a single line that I had initially written. The decision to give full credits to Tom was taken by the film's producer Anoop Kannan, along with the director and me. Now, the title, Oru Mexican Aparatha, is my only contribution to the movie and I am happy that I'm the one who gave the title for the film. " Jude posted on his social media account.

Oru Mexican Aparatha narrates how Students Federation of India (SFI) gained a foothold in Maharajas college in Kochi. The movie will have few scenes set in the backdrop of the college in the 1970s. While Tovino plays the lead role, Roopesh Peethambaran, who played the childhood character of Mohanlal in the superhit movie Spadikam, will be seen as the antagonist, the leader of Kerala Students Union (KSU). The upcoming film also have Neeraj Madhav in a key role.

