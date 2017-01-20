Young star Dulquer Salmaan's family entertainer Jomonte Suvisheshangal (also spelt Jomonte Suviseshangal), which released on January 19, has opened to fabulous response from audience. The first big release of 2017, with a wide release across the country, has been performing well at the box office.

According to trade analysts, the Sathyan Anthikad directorial has earned a gross collection of approximately Rs 2.71 crore on the opening day at the Kerala box office. If the figures are to be believed, then the Dulquer-starrer has made all-time second biggest day one collection among Malayalam films after Mohanlal's Pulimurugan. The action thriller, helmed by Vysakh, is on the top spot with almost Rs 4.08 crore earning on the first day after a massive release in Kerala in October 2016.

Jomonte Suvisheshangal has surpassed the collection amount of megastar Mammootty's action thriller Kasaba, which is believed to have made a business of Rs 2.43 crore from Kerala on the first day of theatrical run. It is followed by Dulquer's Kali and Mohanlal's Loham, which grossed Rs 2.34 crore and Rs 2.14 crore, respectively.

The Sathyan Anthikad directorial has also made to the list of top five biggest opening day grossers in Kerala after Rajinikanth's Kabali (Rs 4.27 crore), Mohanlal's Pulimurugan (Rs 4.08 crore), Vikram's I (Rs 3.19 crore) and Vijay's Theri (Rs 3.16 crore).

Jomonte Suvisheshangal, which revolves around the story of a father-son duo, based in Thrissur, has been garnering positive response from audience. Though the movie has a similar storyline like Nivin Pauly's superhit movie Jacobinte Swargarajyam, movie-goers have appreciated Dulquer and Mukesh for carrying the movie forward and making it entertaining as well as engaging.

Despite locking horns with Mohanlal's family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, the Dulquer-starrer is said to be witnessing good theatre occupancy in Kerala on its second day.