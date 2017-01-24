Young star Dulquer Salmaan's family entertainer Jomonte Suviseshangal is garnering tremendous response from audience all over India. The Sathyan Anthikad directorial is rocking the box office after locking horns with Mohanlal's family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

The movie has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The amazing chemistry of Dulquer and Anupama Parameshwaran in the song Nokki Nokki had also made headlines after the makers released the teaser of the romantic number on cyber space.

Now, Muzik247 has released the full video of Nokki Nokki song, which is set to break the internet soon by surpassing the records of its teaser. Abhay Jodhpurkar and Merin Gregory have rendered their voice for the melody, which has been shot in beautiful locales of Kerala. Rafeeq Ahammed has penned the lyrics of the song and Vidyasagar has composed music.

Despite being just a teaser, the song had gone viral on social media with over two million views within five days of its release on video sharing website YouTube. It had also become the third most trending video on YouTube India. As of January 24, the teaser video has been viewed more than 3.6 million times, at the time of reporting. Looking at the trend, it is evident that the full video of the song will break the existing records of the Dulquer-starrer.