The final WWE SmackDown Live of 2016 is expected to be cracking, more importantly, owing to the return of the veteran superstar John Cena. The 39-year-old has been absent from the ring for some months, but he finally brings a close to WWE exile. The only question remaining is if we will be witnessing the same babyface John Cena or will it be a heel version of him, this time!

The December 27 episode of SmackDown Live takes place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Apart from the segment featuring Cena, we also get to witness the current SmackDown women's champion Alexa Bliss put her title on the line in one final match of the year against her nemesis Becky Lynch. Who will reign supreme going into 2017?

That's not all. Two more championships are on the line in this stellar of a SmackDown Live episode. Tag Team champions The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton) will be up against the teams of American Alpha, the Usos and Rhyno, Heath Slater.

The main event also features a majestic triple threat match for the WWE Championship among Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and the phenomenal one as well as the current champion AJ Styles.

Schedule

WWE SmackDown Live (December 27 2016) is scheduled for a 8 pm ET (6.30 am IST, 1 am GMT Wednesday) start.

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2, Ten 1 HD

UK: TV - Sky Sports 5/HD

USA: TV - USA Network

Live streaming - WWE Network

Live updates - WWE Twitter