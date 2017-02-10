Jennifer Lopez turned up the oomph recently at her show in Las Vegas when she danced in nothing but a thong and bodysuit, showing off her assets, with the big booty biggest eye catcher. The 47-year-old singer performed the hottest twerk at the show as she ended the show singing one her songs. The singer was dressed in a burgundy bikini suit with a detailed cut out of her body and matching thongs as she danced her a** off, quite literally.

Also read: Kendall Jenner flashes her bare butt in see-through gown [PHOTO]

In a video shared by Hollywood Life, Drake's rumoured girlfriend is seen having a ball as she takes the heat at the venue up by several notches. The sexy performance took place at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on February 8 and the singer was seen shaking the booty to 'All I Have'.

The singer did not limit herself to twerking. The Ain't Your Mama singer went on the floor to break into a sensual dance routine which included Lopez dipping it low for the audience.

The video of the dance hit the internet shortly after the singer shared one of her outfit pictures from the night. While she sizzled in the burgundy thongs, Lopez also gave a preview of one her costumes that had a bedazzled leotard with emoji prayer hands on the front made out of jewels. She also showed off some major cleavage.

Thank you!!! Here's a closer look at my new costume by @theblondsny for #allihave bc its soooo amaazzzzing!! #details ??????? A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:32am PST

While the star is busy showing off her hot smoking body, all is not well in her personal life as there are reports that Drake and Lopez have called off their rumoured relationship on the basis that the two are too busy for a relationship now. A source close to the Lopez told Entertainment Tonight, "She likes Drake. They're just busy, so it has fizzled. She's a mom with an insanely busy career. He's touring in Europe. Who knows what will happen in the future when they're more able to be in the same place."

The statement comes after E! News reported that Jennifer and Hotline Bling rapper are going their separate ways, at least temporarily.