American auto giant Jeep is all set to drive into the SUV space in India. However, the launch dates are still kept under the wraps.

Meanwhile, Jeep has begun the testing of Renegade in the local terrains, going by the spy shots surfaced online.

Emerging reports suggest the launch of Renegade will not happen anytime soon. According to AutocarIndia, the Renegade is likely to hit Indian roads in the second half of 2019. Jeep is also said to be readying another SUV for India, which could hit the market by 2020.

The Renegade is expected to carry a price tag lower the made in India Compass in the country. The SUV is also expected to be made at FCA's Ranjangaon plant in Pune. The vehicle will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport in India and is speculated to be pegged at a price tag of around Rs 10 lakh.

The Renegade is likely to get the same engine as Compass--1.4-litre MultiAir petrol and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel. In the international market, the Renegade is offered in 4X2 and 4X4 variants with four trims – Sport, Latitude, Altitude and Trailhawk.

Jeep will launch the new Compass in the country on July 31. The bookings for the new SUV are already open and the Compass is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 23 lakh.

Source: ACI