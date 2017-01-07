The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of the Government of India, in a unique gesture, has helped two talented young Indian footballers have a date with Spain and play the beautiful game in the heavyweight European football nation with a club named Sociedad Deportiva Lenense Proinastur, who play in the third tier of Spanish football.

Basit Ahmed, a centre forward and Muhammed Asrar Rehbar, a winger, is the lucky duo entering a new journey in their career. They were selected following a talent hunt that was conducted by the CRPF across Jammu and Kashmir.

The police unit tied up with the Spanish club to send the best of Indian talents from the terror-stricken region to have a chance to play the highest level of football.

"Football is a very popular game in Jammu and Kashmir," mentioned a CRPF spokesperson to local newspaper Greater Kashmir. "Kashmir has produced top class players who have gone on to play at both National and International level like Abdul Majid Kakroo, Ishfaq Ahmed and Mehrajuddin Wadoo.

"The Ops Kashmir sector of CRPF partnered with Football Next Foundation to identify and encourage the best talent in the sport in Kashmir. A tie-up was made with Sociedad Deportiva Lenense, Proinastur club. The club agreed to take on contract a player for the position of Central forward and Right winger for the coming 2017 January window," the spokesman added.

Entirely based on their talent and merit, Basit and Muhammed Asrar enthralled a three-member selection committee, consisting of Anit Ghosh, Ishfaq Ahmed and Hilal Rasool Parray, to make the major breakthrough.

The duo has been offered a two-year contract each and reportedly, all expenses will be payed by the Spanish club.

"It's a dream. One can only dream about it. Today this dream is translated into reality," Basit told NDTV. "I had never thought about it. Competition was very tough. I'm happy that Basit got selected. I have also got chance to learn there and give my best," Asrar added.