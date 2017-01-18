The protest against Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu, a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu, has been ongoing since Tuesday night at Chennai's Marina Beach where 5,000 people gathered. The police had not been able to disperse the crowd till Wednesday morning.

The state government held talks with the protestors assuring them that they would hold the sport in the state. They said they would approach the President seeking an ordinance in the matter.

The people were also asking for a ban on animal rights organistaion People for Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA.

Protests were also held at Alanganallur in Madurai district. As many as 200 people were taken into preventive custody on Tuesday morning after they protested all night.

A class 11th student said, "Jallikattu is a 500-year-old tradition. The court has to lift the ban." An IT professional, J Rajesh, said, "There's no cruelty for bulls. Courts are for people. It is our right to protest, it's not illegal to protest for banned Jallikattu."

The bull-taming sport, held with Pongal celebrations, was banned three years ago and the ban was not lifted in 2017 either by the Supreme Court due to animal welfare issues.

PETA and other animal rights organisations had protested against the tradition arguing that it was cruelty towards bulls.

Advocate and Animal Rights Activist, Rudra Krishna says, "you basically see bulls having tails bitten, being stabbed with sickles, agitated, stuff rubbed into their eyes with twenty people jumping on him."

DMK working president MK Stalin had attacked PETA calling it anti-national and the group responded saying that the the jibe was "cheap and ineffective."

As many as 200 people were arrested in Tamil Nadu after they defied the Supreme Court order and held the sport anyway. Multiple protests were also held in the state before Pongal and have been ongoing.

According to the police, the protest would lessen in intensity after educational institutions and tech companies resume work after an extended five-day weekend.