Apple has started sending out the official invite for the company's biggest and presumably the most special event to date.

The Cupertino-based firm has confirmed to host the annual product launch programme on September 12 with key note presentation slated to kick off at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST, September 12).

Why Apple's September 2017 event is so significant for the fans and the company?

American technology major for the first time is hosting the product launch at the newly built Steve Jobs Theater at the company's new Spaceship-like campus Apple Park, which is one mile east of the existing office headquarters (1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino, California).

Furthermore, 2017 marks a significant milestone in Apple's illustrious history. This year, it is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the company's most valuable product: the iPhone, which was first launched in 2007 by none other than technology icon Steve Jobs.

What to expect at Apple Special Event?

Reliable reports have indicated that Apple in all probability will unveil not two, but three iPhone models — an anniversary mobile iPhone 8 (aka iPhone X) and others are successors of the generic models: iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7s Plus. They will be called iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7s Plus.

Besides the mobile handset, Apple is slated to announce the next generation Watch with dedicated SIM slot and also the new Apple TV with 4K video support.

Apple iPhone 8 (aka iPhone X): All you need to know

Apple's anniversary mobile iPhone 8: is said to sport a fully refreshed design on the front and will boast OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)-based screen, a first for the iPhone series.

It is expected to flaunt a 5.8-inch display with very slim bezel, just 4mm space between the frame on all sides and also some special sensors to prevent accidental triggering of apps on the edges.

It is also said to house a state-of-the-art front camera, integrated with facial and gesture recognisable laser sensors to help authenticate the owner's face and also scan the eyes' iris pattern to unlock iPhone screens.

Furthermore, the front-shooter will have 3D capability, wherein the iPhone 8 users will be able to play AR (Augmented Reality) games on their devices with the protagonists featuring a 3D image of their own face.

At the base, the iPhone 8 will feature a lightning port in the middle with stereo speakers on the both the sides. Sadly, the 3.5mm audio jack, which was ditched in the iPhone 7 series, will not return in the anniversary phone.

On the rear-side, iPhone 8 is said to feature a vertically aligned dual-camera on the back left corner, while the rest of the body has a simple plain design. the same as seen in current models. The primary camera is expected to house same 12MP sensor and will be accompanied by a secondary Telephoto lens for in-depth scene information absorbtion.

Another major change that is expected in the iPhone 8 is that the device will not have a physical home button. There are two theories running wild on the Internet. One report says that the company has incorporated in-screen fingerprint sensor to spread display down to the bottom [See the leaked iPhone 8 image above]. Another report speculates that the company might have incorporated the biometric sensor on the power on/off button on the right side similar to Sony's marquee Xperia series phones. For seamless screen unlocking experience for consumers, Apple has elongated the power button to properly detect finger impression.

Other stipulated specifications include True Tone display feature (as seen in the iPad Pro), new generation Apple A11 Fusion CPU, higher RAM and battery capacity with wireless charging capabilities.

The iPhone 8's base model's price is said to start at $999 (€834/Rs. 63,896), making it to be the costliest Apple phone to date.

Apple iPhone 7s & the 7s Plus: All you need to know

The generic iPhone 7s and the 7s Plus are said to have the same design language as seen on the predecessors — iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, respectively.

However, they will come with incremental upgrades in terms internal hardware, which includes new A11 series Fusion CPU backed by 3GB (in iPhone 7s Plus)/2GB (iPhone 7s) RAM and bigger battery.

The iPhone 7s and the 7s Plus prices are said to start at $649 (€542/Rs.41,515) and $769 (€643/Rs. 49,191), respectively.