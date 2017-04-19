A much-needed win picked up at home, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to make it four wins in four at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium when they host the Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2017 on Wednesday.

SRH made quite a few changes to their team in their last match, against the Kings XI Punjab, which they ended up winning, thanks to a brilliant bowling performance from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

If not for Bhuvneshwar, SRH would have ended up on the losing side for the first time at home, and that will be a bit of a worry for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Their title win last season was built on a team bowling performance, and they need all their bowlers to stick to their plans and execute them.

Barinder Sran came in for Ashish Nehra in the last game, but ended up giving 29 runs in two overs. Nehra hasn't been at his best in IPL 2017, but he might come back in for Sran in the playing XI.

Siddarth Kaul, another bowler who got his first game of the Indian Premier League this season, did well, holding his nerve in the final over, so he should keep his place in the lineup.

Mustafizur Rahman has still been unable to find a place in the playing XI, but with Rashid Khan continuing to pick up wickets, and now the other Afghanistan player Mohammed Nabi showing he can contribute as well, the way back in for the Bangladesh bowler has gotten just that little bit more difficult.

Much will depend on what David Warner feels is the best combination for the conditions and opposition.

That opposition – the Delhi Daredevils – are coming off a narrow loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Many will say the defeat was self-inflicted owing to a couple of strange team decisions being made by the DD management, chief of them being when Shahbaz Nadeem, one of their best bowlers in IPL 2017, was dropped.

Mohammed Shami deserved to be given a go, but not at the expense of left-arm orthodox Nadeem, who has been outstanding with the ball, particularly in the Powerplay overs.

Nadeem will hope to return to the playing XI, and so should Corey Anderson, provided he has recovered sufficiently from the illness that kept him out of the game against KKR. Angelo Mathews was the all-rounder who came in, and the Sri Lankan veteran should make way, if Anderson is fit.

Karun Nair's form is a big worry for DD, and resting the right-hander might not be such a bad idea, particularly with the likes of Aditya Tare and Ankit Bawne waiting in the wings.

Expected playing XI: