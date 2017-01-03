The Supreme Court's decision to remove Board of Control for Cricket in India's president and secretary is expected to have a huge impact on the future of India cricket. With no Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke in the BCCI, the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England might come under question. However, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore believes that the SC order will not hamper the IPL and does not see it having any negative impact on cricket too.

Supreme Court's strong punch to BCCI

The SC took this massive decision of removing the two key officials from their BCCI post after the cash-rich board failed to implement all the recommendations set by Lodha panel. The IPL , which is run by the BCCI, has some important things lined up including the 2017 IPL workshop and the auction.

Mysore believes that there are set of officials involved in each franchises that organise IPL matches at their venue. Things should not change much in the IPL.

"The rules of the game are set. There are franchisees which have the responsibilities to organise games on their home grounds, there is an agency which looks after the games. Ticketing, marketing, and all other aspects are taken care by either the franchisees or the operating staff. There is nothing that needs to be changed," The Economic Times quoted Mysore as saying.

With the BCCI vs Lodha panel bagging headlines for the last few months, there has not been much information regarding the IPL, though the preparations for the tenth edition should have been in good swing.

As of now, all the teams might be preparing for the IPL 2017 workshop soon, but more importantly, they will have their eyes on the scheduled auction in February.

All the franchises have submitted their list of retained and released players for IPL 2017, and with some top players being shown the door, one can expect a massive auction, where some stars could land mammoth deals.