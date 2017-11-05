Thousands queue outside apple stores to get new iPhone X Close
Thousands queue outside apple stores to get new iPhone X

Apple witnessed a tepid response to the iPhone 8 (& iPhone 8 Plus) across the world, the obvious reason being that devices were not radically different in terms of the design and the internal hardware were incremental in nature.

But, the iPhone X (pronounced iPhone Ten) has intrigued many, especially with the innovative FaceID, which is said to be more accurate and secure compared to TouchID. It is attracting not only Apple fans but also owners of other branded phones.

In India, the demand has reached an all-time high as all major metros in the country witnessed hordes of people lining up at Apple stores to get their hands on the iPhone X.

But, all stores — both brick-and-mortar and online ecommerce sites like Flipkart and Airtel — have sold out their quota of iPhone X units due to low stock.

As per reports, Indian retailers received just 25 percent bookings from distributors. While some retailers are awaiting response from Apple to recommence the pre-order service, others including Reliance Jio — in a bid to gauge the demand — are asking consumers to register their interest on their site.

To cash in on the craze and low supply, some black-market sellers are buying iPhone X units in bulk in Southeast Asian regions, where the Apple device prices are lower than in India. [Check the detailed price list below.]

They are then looking to make a killing by selling these at a premium in India.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs, acting on tip-off, has arrested passenger identified as Bhavesh Ravjibhai Virani at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and seized 11 Apple iPhone X units.

Official global price details of Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8 series:

Models Storage Price
US($) UK (£) Dubai (UAE)AED/ Arab Emirates Dirham India (Rs.) Singapore (S$) Australia(A$)
Apple iPhone X 64GB $999 £999 AED4,099 Rs. 89,000 S$1,648 A$1,579
256GB $1,149 £1,149 AED4729 Rs. 1,02,000 S$1,888 A$1,829
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB $799 £799 AED3249 Rs. 73,000 S$1,308 A$1,229
256GB $949 £949 AED3879 Rs. 86,000 S$1,548 A$1,479
Apple iPhone 8 64GB $699 £699 AED2849 Rs. 64,000 S$1,148 A$1,079
256GB $849 £849 AED3479 Rs. 77,000 S$1,388 A$1,329

Virani, was travelling from Hong Kong to India on Saturday. The 11 mobile phones are said to be worth Rs 10,57,388 in the market, ANI reported.

In a related development, black-marketers are selling the iPhone X 64GB base model, which comes with MRP of Rs 89,000, for exorbitant prices — sometimes up to Rs 1.68 lakh — on eBay.

Apple, iPhone X, low stocks, how to buy iPhone X on Ebay
Apple iPhone X craze hits fever pitch in India, black market hoarders selling Apple mobile for more than Rs 1,68,000 on e-BayE-Bay India Official Website (screen-shot)

Since the iPhone X has international warranty, some might be compelled to buy it, but we urge our readers not to buy them as they might be stolen goods and can be bricked remotely by Apple (or a network carrier) if the company fails to get the devices to the rightful owner.

Earlier this week, a UPS truck parked in front of an Apple Store in San Francisco was robbed of 313 iPhone X units worth $370,000.

iPhone X
The new iPhone X is pictured at the Apple Store Marche Saint-Germain in Paris, France, November 3, 2017.REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Key specifications of Apple iPhone X:

Models Apple iPhone X
Display 5.8-inch all-screen OLED Super Retina HD (2436x1125p) multi-touch display with HDR support
  • Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1
  • True Tone display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density: 458 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant (iOS 11.1 update released)
Processor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
RAM (not confirmed) 3GB
Storage 64GB/256GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom (up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)
  • Front: 7MP TrueDepth camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta), Animoji
Video recording
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
Security Face ID, enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
Battery
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USV to computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 21 hours
  • Internet use: up to 12 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

[Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
Network 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR)
Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight 174 grams
Colours Space Grey and Silver
Price
  • 64GB: Rs 89,900
  • 256GB: 1,02,000