The International Police Organization (Interpol) has circulated a list of 173 Islamic State fighters who have been reportedly trained to mount suicide attacks in Europe to avenge their defeat by the Iraqi military forces in the Middle East.

Here's how ISIS supporters in Kashmir are increasing their presence in India

The list was drawn up by the US intelligence from information captured during the assault on ISIS territories in Syria and Iraq.

According to The Guardian, the European counter-terror networks are concerned that as the ISIS being wiped out of their stronghold in Mosul of Northern Iraq, there is an increased risk of determined suicide bombers seeking to come to Europe. It also reported that there is a high probability that these suicide bomber are operating alone.

The Guardian also reported that the list that was sent out by the general secretariat of Interpol on May 27, has defined the group of fighters as individuals that "may have been trained to build and position improvised explosive devices in order to cause serious deaths and injuries. It is believed that they can travel internationally, to participate in terrorist activities."

The list issued by the global crime fighting agency shows the suspects' names and their details like he date ISIS recruited them, their last likely address including the mosque at which they have been praying while away fighting, their mother's name and any photographs.

The agency has also allotted an ID to each of the militants so that each member country in the Interpol network could integrate the data with local databases.

List of past attacks

Europe has witnessed many terror attacks by such militants. The most recent being the Finsbury Park attack, where in a driver mowed down Muslim worshippers on Seven Sisters Road near a mosque in the very early hours of June 19 leaving one dead and eight injured.

In another attack on June 3, three knife wielding militants had killed eight people and injured 48 on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market. The militants were shot dead within eight minutes.

In a major attack that took place at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, a lone suicide bomber had detonated explosives leaving 22 people dead.