For the first time, 12 different type of clouds have been identified by the International Cloud Atlas, including the asperitas cloud, which manifests itself in a wave-like pattern.

The International Cloud Atlas was first published in 1896 by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and was last updated in 1953. The WMO takes a call on the content regarding the cloud features and the new clouds that need to be added in the atlas.

The term "asperitas" stands for "rough-like" in Latin.

"Other clouds that have been added to the Atlas are cauda referred to as a tail cloud, cavum, murus known as a wall cloud and fluctus. A new kind has also been added known as volutus or roll-cloud, which is a low horizontal tube-shaped mass that seems to roll on a horizontal axis, a BBC report quoted.

These clouds were spotted way back in 2006 in Iowa, US. A citizen science body called Cloud Appreciation Society, who had the photos of these clouds, urged the WMO to classify the clouds, as per a BBC report.

The International Cloud Atlas is referred to by people working in the field of aviation, shipping and meteorological services.

Apart from the 12 new types of clouds, other new features added in the atlas include an index on hailstones, halos, snow devils and rainbow, Gavin Pretor-Pinney, president of the society said.

"Back in 2008, I thought the chances of this becoming official were really minimal. At first the WMO were saying they had no plans to do a new edition, but over time I think they began to realise there is an interest among the public in clouds and there is a need for that interest to be an informed one, there's a need for this authoritative work," Pretor-Pinney added, as quoted by BBC.