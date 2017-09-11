India-based IT giant Infosys will continue to hire around 6,000 engineers annually over the next couple of years despite the ongoing tensions at the board, according to a top official.

The company has also increased its hiring in the US and European markets in a bid to tap opportunities and work on visa-related issues, the Press Trust of India reported.

"We continue to recruit. This year that just concluded we had a net addition of 6,000 and we expect similar kind of additions over the next one or two years, depending on the kind of growth you see in the market," Infosys interim-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) UB Pravin Rao said last week.

The IT firm has been going through a tough time over the past few months, due to clashes between its founders and former board members. The clash was mainly over the Panaya probe reports, corporate lapses and irregularities.

Those clashes came out in the public with the exit of Vishal Sikka, who was serving as the CEO and MD at Infosys. Rao was named interim CEO and MD after Sikka's exit, which saw other board members including Chairman R Seshasayee also stepping down.

Immediately after that Nandan Nilekani was appointed non-executive chairman, which that cheered investors.

According to reports, Infosys said in June that it would hire 20,000 people this year after laying off about 400 employees on performance grounds. The company had also termed reports of large-scale job losses as overstated.

"The country's second-largest software exporter is creating more jobs, adding more people and letting go of only a minuscule number of people, purely from the performance-related perspective," Rao had said back then.