After Diwali celebrations, Indian players will be back in action on Sunday (October 22) to face New Zealand in a three-match One Day International series.

Virat Kohli-led India dominated Australia recently with a 4-1 success and start as favourites against the Kiwis, captained by Kane Williamson.

The ODI battle begins at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and culminates in Kanpur the following Sunday (October 29). The 50-over contests will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals.

Here is your complete guide to India-New Zealand ODI rubber

India squad

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand squad

Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle (withdrawn due to injury), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker, Ish Sodhi (replacement for Astle).

ODI Schedule (All matches start at 1.30 PM IST)

October 22 (Sunday) - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)

October 25 (Wednesday) - Pune (MCA Stadium)

October 29 (Sunday) - Kanpur (Green Park Stadium)

Three-match T20I series starts on November 1

Where to watch Live on TV and online?

Star Sports network will broadcast all matches Live on TV. You can catch Live action online on Hotstar.com

ICC Rankings (As on October 19, 2017)

India are ranked number two in the world with 120 rating points.

New Zealand are at fifth place with 111 rating points.

Milestone match for Kohli

Skipper Kohli will play his 200th ODI in Mumbai on Sunday. He will be the 13th from India to achieve the milestone.

What happened when New Zealand played ODI series in India last time in 2016?

India won the five-match rubber 3-2 under MS Dhoni's leadership. That series too had ended on October 29, in Visakhapatnam. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra was adjudged Man-of-the-series.

What next for India after New Zealand ODIs and T20Is?

India will host Sri Lanka for three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is from November 16 to December 24.