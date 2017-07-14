India has come out on top in a survey conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on how much a country trusts its government.

The result has been published in a report named Government at a Glance 2017, which, according to the publication, "provides the latest available data on public administrations in OECD countries."

The list has India at the top, giving a huge thumbs-up to the BJP-led NDA government that has Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm.

The lowest on the list is Greece, which has over the past few years struggled a lot with its finances and global loan defaults, and has had to be bailed out by the European Union.

India on top

According to a Forbes report: "With 73 percent, India was at the very top of the governmental confidence league while Canada also had higher than average confidence levels at 62 percent."

The result can be interpreted as a huge vote of confidence in Modi and his government in India, despite the rising number of cases of cow vigilantism and right-wing violence in certain quarters.

It could also be an indication that Modi is set to return to power for a second term in 2019. However, there is a lot of time between then and now, and a lot can happen in that time.

The OECD survey result can also be seen as the people's support towards schemes that the NDA government has either introduced, revamped or revived. It could also be the result of no scam coming to light so far under the Modi regime.

Other countries

Of the other notable countries, the Americans' confidence in the current US government under billionaire business tycoon-turned-politician and current President Donald Trump is a mere 30 percent.

That could be because of his penchant for becoming embroiled in controversies, and often going off on any news outlet that happens to run negative news about him.

Even the United Kingdom, which decided last year to secede from the European Union in a referendum that has since come to be reviled by many there, scores 41 percent in the latest survey.