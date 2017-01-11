india news live updates
  • AIADMK MPs are expected to meet PM Modi today, with plea to allow Jallikattu for Pongal. 

9:35 am IST: Himachal Pradesh: In last 24 hours Keylong in Lahul- Spiti recorded -11.4° C, Kalpa in Kinnaur: -8.6°C, Manali: -6.6°C, Shimla: -3.2° C

9:23 am IST: 5 arrested as police busted an online casino running in the garb of game parlour in Krishna Nagar.

7:15 am IST: Police conducting a search operation seize 184 kg of gold from a van in Agra.

6:50 am IST: Delhi fog delays one international and five domestic flights' arrival and departure. The fog has also led to 11 trains being cancelled, 26 being delayed and seven being rescheduled. 

