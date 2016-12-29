A draft proposal made by Ambassador Rafael Mariano Grossi, the former chair of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), could allow India into the elite group of currently 48 countries, according to US-based Arms Control Association (ACA).

Grossi, former chair of the NSG acting on behalf of the current chair Ambassador Song Young-wan of South Korea, has reportedly drafted a two-page document explaining how Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) signatories can gain membership in the group.

According to ACA, non-NPT applicants have to "implement and have brought into force a clear and strict separation of current and future civilian nuclear facilities from non-civilian nuclear facilities." They have to maintain a declaration to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that identifies all current and future civilian nuclear facilities. They also have to make sure that safeguarded nuclear material is used for peaceful purposes only.

They will also have to make sure that materials transferred from an NSG member isn't shifted to unsafeguarded facilities or activities.

India might also have to commit to not conduct any nuclear explosive test and submit a "clear description of intentions plans, and policies in support of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty upon becoming a Participating Government." They will also have to commit to support and strengthen the multilateral non-proliferation and disarmament regime by working towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons and enhancing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Grossi's draft note proposes that "one non-NPT member state should reach an understanding not to block consensus on membership for another non-NPT member state."

Even if Pakistan wants entry into the group they would have to follow the same norms. This draft is not ratified by NSG members.

Presently, NSG members need to sign the NPT to become a member and the changes were proposed after India's June 9 membership bid at the plenary.