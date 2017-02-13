India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, have been brilliant, defeating teams left and right in the longer format. After comprehensive wins against New Zealand and England of late, India got the better of their South Asian neighbours Bangladesh as Kohli's team won the one-off Test by 208 runs in Hyderabad.

With the hosts in need of seven wickets to win the Test on Monday (February 13), India were always in the driver's seat, and their bowlers delivered the goods in the final day. Though the Bangladeshi players held their grounds to some extent, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made use of the final-day pitch to help India dismiss Bangladesh for 250 runs in the fourth innings. However, one should applaud the commitment shown by the visitors' tailenders, who blocked everything thrown at them.

The day started brightly for India with Jadeja dismissing Shakib Al Hasan early, opening the doors for India as the left-hander could have been a thorn in the flesh. And when Ashwin dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim in the 53rd over, and later Ishant Sharma got rid of the in-form Mahmudullah who top-scored with 64 runs, victory was in sight for India.

However, it was not as easy as it looked for the Indian team as the lower-order of the Bangladesh team dug deep and was in no mood to give their wickets away. Kamrul Islam played a blocking game, scoring 3 runs from 70 balls, but the right-hander ran short of team-mates as they were all out for 250 runs in the 101st over of their second innings.

One of the main problems for the Bangladesh players was that their middle-order batsmen could not convert their starts into meaningful scores, and stay for longer hours at the crease.

Overall, India looked a better side. After scoring 687 runs in their first innings, which included three centuries from Murali Vijay, Kohli, who converted his into a double, and Wriddhiman Saha, India were always ahead in the game. The bowlers also did their job well as India picked up their fifth straight win.

Congratulations team India for defeating Bangladesh by 208 runs ...*19 matches undefeated and *6th consecutive series win .. #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/jNAv7gHMEA — Anant (@ImAnant_5) February 13, 2017

everyone talked about #Australia winning/draw 17 smthing test matches continuously. India have 19 now. #IndvsBan — Brij (@_insensitive) February 13, 2017

A convincing win for #IndianCricketTeam in one & only test match against Bangladesh . Great performance by whole team . #Congrats #IndVsBan — Gourav (@GCEmpire27) February 13, 2017

@imVkohli extends his unbeatable streak as a captain by getting 19th win.. #IndvsBan — Aditya Gund (@adityagund) February 13, 2017

A match to remember for Ashwin. 250 wickets in super quick time. #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/SMJKmN4w8y — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) February 13, 2017