School 2017, the KBS coming of age drama, will be back with episode 16 this Tuesday, September 5, at 10 pm KST. The finale will probably feature happy ending for the onscreen couple, Hyun Tae Woon and Ra Eun Ho.

The billionaire boy could not see his friends being blamed for all the wrong doings. Although he was helpless when his close friend was framed for the bus accident, he could not watch his lover being expelled from the school.

After hearing the conversation between Oh Sa Rang and the female lead, the male protagonist came up with a plan to prove Ra Eun Ho's innocence. He screened a video showing the evil doings of Principal Yang Do Jin and Vice Principal Park Myung Deok. Then he proved himself as the mysterious student X by appearing in a black hoodie.

Hyun Kang Woo, the rich and powerful director of the school, was not really pleased to see his son confessing his mistakes for a girl. Hyun Tae Woon may receive severe punishment for making a move against his father.

The finale might also feature an unexpected twist for the director and his followers. They may receive severe punishment from the educational department for corruption and other unethical practises by the management.

The viewers are also looking forward to seeing a happy ending for Song Dae Hwi, Hong Nam Joo, Seo Bo Ra, Kang Hyun Il a.k.a Issue and Yoon Kyung Woo. Meanwhile, Kim Hee Chan and his friends, including Yoo Bit Na, may realise their mistakes.

Click here to watch School 2017 episode 17 live online on KBS2 at 10 pm KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.