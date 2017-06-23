In yet another instance of how some people use technology for bizarre purposes, a man from Hyderabad was arrested by the Cyber Crime police for live streaming intimate moments with his wife to another man in Chennai over Skype. He is also said to have video graphed his sex life and shared it with the man on various occasions.

In turn, the man is Chennai also reportedly shared videos of his intimate moments with the Hyderabad man, identified as Akula Chaitanya, a digital marketing executive. Chaitanya has reportedly been married for a year and is addicted to porn and has been harassing his wife since marriage.

He was arrested after his wife found nude images and videos of herself on her husband's phone and came to know that they had been shared with the Chennai man, who had also made some comments on these pictures and videos.

"Around four days ago, the woman forcibly took the mobile phone from him and found vulgar messages and her pictures with abusive chats accompanying them sent from and to a stranger," the New Indian Express quoted Cyberabad DCP (Crimes) Janaki Sharmila as saying.

"Her husband captured videos during their intimate moments and also of her bathing and shared them with one Sriman Deepak of Chennai. The accused also used to live stream intimate moments from his laptop through Skype. Disturbed by this, the woman lodged a complaint.

"They both live-streamed intimate moments without their wives' knowledge. The accused from Hyderabad also captured photos of his wife while bathing, sleeping, changing clothes and having sex with him and shared them through Skype. He also captured his sister-in-law's pictures and sent them to Sriman," the officer explained.

The accused has been sent to judicial remand and his mobile phone and laptop have also been seized. Meanwhile, a team of police officers will also go to Chennai to arrest Sriman, whose laptop and phone also will be seized and sent to the forensic lab for investigation.

This is the second such incident that has come to light in recent times. In April this year, a 33-year-old software engineer was arrested by the Cyberabad police for live streaming his intimate moments with his wife on a porn site for money. His wife came of know about it after her friend alerted her of the same.