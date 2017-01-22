Huawei's subsidiary Honor released Android Nougat update to Honor 8 (unlocked) in Japan early January. Now, the company has extended the roll-out process worldwide.

The international Honor 8 models are getting Android Nougat update with EMIU v5.0 on top and weighs 2.27GB in size, 300MB bigger compared to the models in Japan, reported Phone Arena.

It comes with night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features to enhance user experience.

In addition to Nougat, Honor's EMUI 5.0 will bring its own custom features, which include the ability to run different profiles in parallel (to switch between work and personal account), App lock, intelligent power management to extend battery of the device, advanced machine-learning ability to empower phone to allocate the resources according to the need and prioritise apps, based on the user's behaviour over time.

How to install OTA (Over-The-Air) update:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Having said that, Android Nougat OTA (Over-the-Air) release programme is conducted in phases and hence it might take several weeks to expand the roll-out process to all corners of the world.

Honor 8 owners can check for the software update by going to Settings >> About Phone >> system update.

Other Huawei devices that are supposed to receive the Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 include P9, P9 Plus and Mate 8.

