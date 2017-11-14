Google officially launched Android 8.0 Oreo OS to its Pixel and Nexus series phones in August, and since then only one company—Sony—has released the new software to Xperia XZ Premium and now, HTC is expected to roll-out the update to its flagship phone soon.

HTC U11 has been listed on Geekbench running the Android 8.0 Oreo hinting that the software testing is in full swing and if previous release pattern is taken as any indication, the company might deploy the final version to the public en masse by this month end or early December.

Usually, phone makers, after receiving the source code from Google, tweak the software to run smoothly on their phone, with the help of their own user-interface (Sense UI for HTC) and run several tests so that there are no bugs or glitches affecting the performance of the device. Only after ensuring that there are no issues, the company will take the final call on the release of the software to the public.

What's coming in Android 8.0 Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with numerous enhancements over the Android Nougat such as faster booting, extended battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in applications.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

The notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.

Other HTC Devices eligible for Android Oreo update:

Besides the HTC U11, the company has confirmed the release of Android Oreo update to HTC U Ultra and HTC 10. Both the devices are expected to get the new OS update in the first quarter of 2018 (January-March).

