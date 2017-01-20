In December 2016, Taiwanese smartphone-maker HTC released Android 7.0 Nougat to HTC 10, One M9 and just a few days ago, it was made available to the One A9 series in the US. Now, the company is all set to expand the rollout process in Europe and Asia.

Graham Wheeler, product and service director, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) regions, HTC, confirmed via Twitter that the company will release the Android Nougat to the unlocked HTC 10 model in Europe in a couple of weeks. Even its predecessor -- HTC One M9 is expected to get the update within the same time frame.

@nicpol7 Open channel (unlocked) European HTC 10 will get Nougat in the next 2 weeks! We’re working with operators to align also. — graham wheeler (@wheelergd) January 17, 2017

In a related development, HTC has commenced Android Nougat update to HTC 10 in select regions of Asia, including Thailand and home market Taiwan. It reportedly weighs around 1.4GB and bears version number: 2.41.709.3, reported Android Soul.

However, there is no word when carrier models (locked) of HTC phones will get the new updates. We urge our readers to check for the firmware manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates.

For the uninitiated, Android Nougat brings features like night mode, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and more.

