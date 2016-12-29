If you haven't been able to figure out how to get a Jio SIM card delivered to your doorstep, Snapdeal has stepped in to make the process simple.

Reliance Jio's Happy New Year offer, which gives free 4G data and voice calls free till March 31, 2017, is a generous extension of the original Welcome Offer by the new telco and a disruptive move to counter incumbent players. During the announcement, the company's chairman Mukesh Ambani also announced home delivery of Jio SIM cards, but process has remained unclear, until now.

Snapdeal has stepped in to help Jio with the home delivery of Jio SIM cards to interested users as a "token of gratitude." The renowned e-commerce giant in India is sending out emails to its shoppers about free home delivery of Jio SIM cards with Happy New Year offer.

Snapdeal is also taking the initiative of activating the SIM cards without the users having to leave their homes. In order to avail this benefit, customers need to have a valid local Aadhaar card.

When a customer opts for Snapdeal's Jio SIM home delivery service, an SMS will be sent with the promocode and the scheduled delivery time. The details must then be shared with the delivery executive for instant activation.

However, the new service comes with limitations. It is available in "select locations" only, which a customer can verify by entering the location while signing up. Since the online availability of Jio SIM cards is underway, thanks to Snapdeal, it wont be long before we start seeing similar programmes kick in on Reliance's official Jio website.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, is running a pilot programme of Jio SIM home deliveries. But it is limited to invites only, and a select few "influencers" are entitled to such luxury. The programme is being tested in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Visakhapatnam, where the carrier is promising a 30-minute delivery of Jio SIM cards.