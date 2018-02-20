South Korean actress Ha Ji Won, who is best known for her portrayal of young surgeon Song Eun Jae in the MBC medical drama Hospital Ship, is likely to play the lead in the upcoming KBS series Prometheus: War of Fire.

A representative of the 39-year-old Secret Garden star from Haewadal Entertainment recently revealed that she is currently in talks with the production team of the KBS series. According to the source, she may give the role some consideration.

"Prometheus is one of the many offers she has received. She is currently considering it," Soompi quoted the representative as saying.

If Ha Ji Won joins the cast of Prometheus: War of Fire, she will probably portray a mysterious genius girl in the mini-series. The actress may also share screen space with actor Joo Ji Hoon on the show.

A representative of the Mask actor from Keyeast Entertainment has revealed that he, too, received an offer from the production team of the upcoming KBS drama. "He is currently reviewing it," the source added.

Along with Ha Ji Won and Joo Ji Hoon, Korean-American actor Ki Hong Lee of Maze Runner fame has also received a casting offer from the production team of the KBS drama

Prometheus: War of Fire will be directed by Choi Ji Young and is described as a spy action drama. The show revolves around the disappearance of a group of scientists from North Korea.

Check out the synopsis:

North Korea's top scientists who are privy to information regarding the country's nuclear and long-range missile arsenal disappear in an unspecified foreign country. When their disappearance becomes known, multiple countries deploy their agents to locate and acquire the scientists for their own purposes. South Korea sends a team consisting of an elite government agent and a North Korean defector to get to these scientists first. As they race against agents from foreign governments, they come across a mysterious genius girl.

The mini-series is said to be one of the big-budget projects from the Korean entertainment industry after Descendants Of The Sun and Mr Sunshine. The production cost for the show is expected to be over $26.5 million (30 billion won).