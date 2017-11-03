Hospital Ship, the MBC medical drama series, successfully completed its 20-episode run on November 2. The fans are now looking forward to an official announcement from the network about season 2.

Episodes 39 and 40 focused on the relationship between physician Kwak Hyun and young surgeon Song Eun Jae. The duo had to face some unexpected challenges in the last two episodes of the Korean mini-series.

The finale began with a conversation between the onscreen couple, wherein the surgeon told the physician about her leg pain. Although the physician asked her to take some rest, the surgeon wanted to operate a severely injured patient.

However, the surgeon was unable to concentrate on her work due to severe leg pain. Somehow she completed the complicated surgery and she was resting in her room when Nurse Yoo A Rim asked her to check if the pain is due to a hairline fracture.

Song Eun Jae was surprised to see the X-ray result, as it indicated that she is suffering from Osteosarcoma, a most common type of bone cancer. After confirming it through biopsy, the surgeon decided to call it quits with Kwak Hyun.

The surgeon lied to her lover that she is going to England to work in an emergency hospital. After a month, he found out that she is admitted in a super-speciality hospital. He met her and convinced her to get cancer treated through a surgery. The story ended with a happy reunion of the onscreen couple.

With an average of 12 percent viewership ratings, the show has already secured its place in the TV world. If MBC renews the series for another season, it is likely to feature Song Eun Jae and Kwak Hyun taking their relationship to the next level.

However, the fans of Hospital Ship will have to wait for an official announcement from MBC to know more about season 2. Until then, catch up with all the episodes of season 1 online here.