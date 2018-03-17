Honda Cars India (HCI) has expanded its WR-V range in the country with the addition of a new special edition of the model. Dubbed WR-V Edge edition, the new trim of the crossover hatchback comes with a price tag of Rs 8.01 lakh for the petrol engine and Rs 9.01 lakh for the diesel (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda WR-V Edge edition is based on the S-trim of the model and comes with additional features for the extra money. The 16-inch gunmetal finish multi-spoke alloy wheel is one of the major additions of the exterior of the model, while the crossover also gets a special edition Edge Emblem. The wheel can also get additional powder coat for Rs 4,000.

The WR-V Edge edition now also includes a rear camera with IRVM display and rear parking sensors. It gets Connect App as standard. Under the hood, the WR-V Edge gets the same engines of the regular WR-V models.

It gets the 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine, which can generate power of 90 bhp with a torque of 110 Nm at 4,800 rpm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can pump 100 bhp of power with 200 Nm torque. The transmission in the petrol variant is taken care by a five-speed manual gearbox, while the diesel model gets a six-speed gearbox.

Honda's WR-V was first launched in India in March 2017. It is pitted against the likes of Vitara Brezza from Maruti Suzuki and Ford EcoSport, offered with features like digipad Infotainment with audio, video and navigation system, steering-mounted controls for HFT, audio, voice command and cruise control and one push start/stop button among others.

Honda had also unveiled special editions of Amaze, City, and WR-V at the Auto Expo 2018 along with the new generation Amaze. The company is expected to launch the new Amaze in India by May this year to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor. The sub-four meter Honda sedan comes with a host of changes in its new avatar.