Homeland season 7 will premiere on February 11. Episode 1 is titled Enemy of the State and it could feature some unexpected challenges for former CIA officer Carrie Mathison.

Cast member Claire Danes has said that her character will continue to wrestle "with a lot of grief" as she fights against the Keane administration.

"Carrie remains deeply distrusting of the President and remains on her own mission. Everything is so heightened and that sense of deep uncertainty is a theme that is pervasive throughout the seventh season," the actress added.

Also read Homeland season 7 spoilers: Showrunner teases 'interesting clash of forces'

The cast member also opened up about her character getting back into the intelligence game. According to her, the former CIA officer is all set to "put her spy hat back on".

"Carrie's been on the periphery for a while now, and opted out of the intelligence game, and I think she's ready to re-enter it, and re-engage—put her spy back on. I look forward to that, because she's excellent at what she does, and it's really enjoyable to play that," the actress told Deadline.

Meanwhile, creator Alex Gansa has hinted about a trip to Israel for the former CIA officer. He has already revealed that the creative team is planning to focus on one story for the last two seasons and they may get back to where they started it all.

"We're doing one more season, and we've already started thinking. We'd love to take "Homeland" back to where it started, in Israel. Will that be feasible? We'll have to see," Gansa said in an interview with Washington Post.

The creator also revealed that the current events have somehow found their way into the new season of Homeland. "You have an embattled and isolated president believing that the "deep state" is against him. In our story, we have a president who feels the same way," he said.

"The main way is this antagonism between a newly elected president and the people that populate the government — the people who are there from one administration to the next. It's that essential conflict between these two camps that has really influenced the show. And just how divided and polarized America is right now. When you find democracy split down the middle like that, it becomes a very vulnerable target for other countries who might want to weaken us. So that's also become a big part of the story this season," Gansa added.