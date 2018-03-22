Former Bayern Munich midfielder Ze Roberto has claimed head coach Jupp Heynckes will quit the Bavarian club at the end of the season to spend time with his family.

Heynckes, 72, came out of retirement to take charge of Bayern until the end of the season after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked as head coach last September.

With Bayern soaring to a 17-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table and sealing their passage to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, there has been speculation that Heynckes could be handed a permanent contract in the summer.

The former Real Madrid coach added to the uncertainty over his future at Bayern earlier this month by stating in an interview that he may not quit the club in the summer.

However, Ze Roberto claimed Heynckes had told him that the current season would be his last in football.

"Recently I had the opportunity to eat with the players and him, but he said to me that he has no desire to continue," the Brazilian was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.

"He wants to have more time for his wife and family. Had it not been Bayern, he would not have returned anyway. The club means a lot to him.

"He fully identifies with the club, hence the respect the players have for him. It's very important in a team and I understand that they would like to keep him. However, he said to me that he will do it only until the end of the season and then finally stop."

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and current Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino have been among the names mooted as potential successors to Heynckes.

Ze Roberto also urged Bayern's hierarchy to offer new contracts to veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

"I would extend the contracts with the two eyes closed. Both are still the most creative and unpredictable players at Bayern today," he said.

"Nevertheless, one has to find young successors and let them mature in the shadow of those two."