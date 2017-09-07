Four Onam movies in Malayalam — Velipadinte Pusthakam, Pullikkaran Staraa, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela and Adam Joan — were released all over India on August 31 and September 1.

Among the releases, it is Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam that has earned the highest collection within seven days of theatrical run. Antony Perumbavoor, who has bankrolled the family entertainer, has revealed that Michael Idikkula (the character played by Mohanlal) rules the box office with a massive collection.

Check: Here's audience review on Velipadinte Pusthakam

Velipadinte Pusthakam is said to have collected Rs 11,48,65,829 within six days. "Excited to see #Idikkula ruling the box office. Velipadinte Pusthakam gets a massive response and collects ₹11,48,65,829 in 6 days. Thanks to all, especially the family audience, for your limitless support [sic], the producer revealed on his Facebook page.

Mixed audience response

Upon its release, Velipadinte Pusthakam had garnered a mixed response from the audience. Many critics claimed that the plot lacked focus and the characters were so wide that some got lost in the crowd.

However, without facing tough competition with any other Onam movies, the Mohanlal-starrer witnessed an extraordinary opening on day one at the Kerala box office.

Read Velipadinte Pusthakam critics review

The change in the release date of Prithviraj's Adam Joan clearly benefitted Lal Jose's directorial venture in earning more than Rs 3 crore from 210 screens on the first day of its theatrical run.

Three other Onam movies were released together on September 1, but they failed to reach anywhere close to the business done by Velipadinte Pusthakam. While Adam Joan is estimated to have made a gross collection of Rs 1.10 crore, Pullikkaran Staraa is believed to have collected Rs 95 lakh on the opening day.

Also check: Jimikki fever spreads: How this song became hot favourite this Onam [VIDEOS]

However, it is unsure if the Mohanlal-starrer has broken the record of Mammootty's family action entertainer The Great Father that raked in Rs 4.31 crore on the first day at the Kerala box office.

Onam releases box office collection at Kochi multiplexes

Velipadinte Pusthakam

Velipadinte Pusthakam earned Rs 4.04 lakh from 21 shows with an average theatre occupancy of 61.44 percent on the seventh day at the multiplexes in Kochi. The movie has collected a total of Rs 43.68 lakh in a week from the multiplexes in the city.

On the sixth day of the theatrical run, Pullikkaran Staraa made a collection of Rs 3.21 lakh from 18 show earning a total of Rs 22.46 lakh from the Kochi multiplexes.

It is Nivin Pauly's family entertainer Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela ruling the multiplexes in Kochi with over 95 percent theatre occupancy even on the sixth day. The directorial venture of Althaf Salim collected Rs 7.78 lakh from 23 shows taking six days total of Rs 47.67 lakhs.

Director Jinu Abraham's Adam Joan remains steady at the multiplexes in Kochi by earning Rs 4.72 lakh on the sixth day from 20 shows with an average theatre occupancy of 84.32 percent. The six days total collection of the film is said to be Rs 29.25 lakh.