Ever since The Crown was released on Netflix, fans have been eagerly waiting for Princess Diana's entry. Viewers have been speculating as to when the drama will catch up with the Charles and Diana story as the show's first season has already covered the early reigning period of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) spanning from 1947 to 1955.

Recently, in an interview with People, show's creator, Peter Morgan, has revealed that Princess Diana's character will be introduced toward the end of season 3. The season 4 and 5 will 'heavily' feature the people's princess as one of the main characters. Meanwhile, there will be a throwback at the end of season 2, and Claire Foy will sign off the season as a young queen.

The Crown's creator and writer Peter Morgan spoke about the second season, saying: "We start to focus on Charles as a young boy and his education, and on Philip and his back story." The first season introduced Claire Foy as the Queen Elizabeth II and her early reigning days with her husband Prince Philip (Matt Smith) and children- Charles and Anne. As Charles grows up, the series will eventually bring in Princess Diana.

Lady Diana Spencer, known as Princess Diana after her marriage to Prince Charles- the heir apparent of Queen Elizabeth II, was loved around the world. The broadcast of the royal wedding (1981) reached to over 750 million people. She earned the moniker, The People's Princess, for her extensive charity work. Being the most photographed member of the royal family, Princess of Wales (Diana) died in a car mishap in 1997. As many as 32.10 million people tuned into television in Britain alone to watch her funeral.

The Crown season 2 is expected to release on Netflix in late 2017.