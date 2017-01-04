Dulquer Salmaan is just two-movies old in Kollywood, but he enjoys a huge fan-following among the Tamil audience for playing Aditya in Mani Ratnam's romantic entertainer O Kadhal Kanmani (OK Kanmani). Now, the actor has reportedly signed another Tamil movie.

Dulquer will be next seen in Ra Karthik's debut directorial venture, touted to be a romantic commercial entertainer. Said to be a road movie along the lines of Highway and Jab We Met, Dulquer will be seen opposite three heroines in the yet to be titled flick. George C Williams will crank the camera. But no official announcements have been made till date.

Meanwhile, the young star is awaiting the release of the family entertainer, Jomonte Suviseshangal, which also stars Anupama Parameshwaran and Aishwarya Rajesh as female leads. The Sathyan Anthikad directorial was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on Christmas, but was postponed due to the ongoing theatre strike in Kerala between the producers and distributors associations.

Dulquer also has a handful of projects in his kitty for 2017, including Amal Neerad's yet-to-be-titled flick, for which he is currently shooting abroad. He also has Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, Lal Jose's Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, Salaam Bukhari's untitled flick apart from a cameo role in Soubin Shahir's directorial debut Parava. Recently, Pulimurugan director Vysakh also revealed that he has plans to direct Dulquer in a high-voltage mass entertainer.