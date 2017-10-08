Novespace uses a converted Airbus A310 jetliner to simulate zero gravity runs,allowing researchers to study the impact of microgravity on the human body, plants and matter in the hope of one day make living on planet Mars possible.
Heres how zero gravity planes work
Novespace uses a converted Airbus A310 jetliner to simulate zero gravity runs,allowing researchers to study the impact of microgravity on the human body, plants and matter in the hope of one day make living on planet Mars possible.
- October 8, 2017 10:57 IST
-