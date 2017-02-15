Apple's annual product launch event is close to seven months away and yet, there is so much curiosity surrounding 2017 series iPhones. That's palpable considering the fact the Cupertino company is set mark the 10th anniversary of its first iPhone launch and the rumour has it that Apple is building special commemorative iPhone X (aka iPhone 8) along with generic iPhone 7s (& 7s Plus), upgrades for the iPhone 7 series.

Now, new details pertaining to iPhone 8's battery has surfaced online, which will certainly bring cheers to Apple fans.

Market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, popular for his near accurate predictions, particularly related to Apple products has claimed that Apple iPhone 8, which is said to come exclusively with OLED screen, will have bigger battery, despite the form factor being similar to 4.7-inch iPhone 7 (138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm).

Isn't this a big risk for Apple at this juncture?

There is no denying that a lot is riding for Apple to make iPhone 8 a grand success or else, it risk losing momentum created by the surprising record sale of iPhone 7 series partly thanks to Samsung Galaxy Note7 battery fiasco, which eventually led to suspension of production and sale.

Samsung failed to conduct proper tests to notice defects in battery assembling and paid a huge price (around $5 billion), So, Apple have to be very careful that it does not repeat what Samsung did with its Galaxy Note7.

It is believed that Apple has come up with an ingenious workaround to accommodate bigger battery without making structural changes to the iPhone.

Here's how Apple intends to incorporate big battery in iPhone 8 (aka iPhone X)

As per Kuo, Apple intends to incorporate 2,700mAh, 740mAh more capacity than iPhone 7, in to the iPhone 8, by using the stacked logic board design language, wherein the company intends to miniaturise the other generic components of the device and stack them in layers, thereby freeing up the space.

With that technique, the company will have L-shaped space in the back of the phone and will be able to accommodate 2-cell battery pack in it, Mac Rumors reported citing Kuo's note.

And by using power-efficient OLED display, 5.0-inch iPhone 8 will be able to out last LCD panel-based in iPhone 7 Plus, which houses the 2,900mAh battery, the biggest cell capacity compared to any other previous iPhone iteration.

It has also come to light that Apple iPhone 8, despite having same dimension of the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 (138.3 mm tall and 67.1 wide, will have 5.0-inch display, will have 5.0-inch display, as Apple is said to trim the bezels on all four sides to extend the display area in the front-panel.

It is believed that OLED-based display will boast state-of-the-art wraparound technology, wherein key components such as the earpiece, FaceTime camera and Touch ID fingerprint sensor will be integrated right into the display panel. With this, Apple will be able to increase the screen-to-body ratio and offer a true edge-to-edge display for immersive viewing experience.

Other expected features of Apple iPhone 8 series:

Apple iPhone 8 is said to feature wireless charging technology, facial and gesture recognisable laser sensor with front-camera to help authenticate owner's face and also scan the eyes' iris pattern to unlock iPhone screens.

Other expected features include a new generation Apple A11 Fusion CPU, higher RAM and battery capacity.

As far as iPhone 7s and 7s Plus are concerned, they are said to have same design language as seen on the iPhone 7, but with upgraded internal hardware, which includes new A11 series Fusion CPU backed by 3GB RAM and bigger battery

Going by the recent reports, Apple's anniversary mobile-- iPhone 8 -- series is shaping up to be best smartphone ever from Apple.

Watch this space for latest news on Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s series.