Game of Thrones Season 7 is just a day away, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that it is one of the most anticipated seasons of the fantasy drama, considering the show ended last year by indirectly confirming that Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen.

Season 7 is expected to be high on drama as a number of key characters are set to meet in the upcoming seven episodes. But before that, here is a look at some key plot twists you may have missed over the course of six seasons. These below mentioned plot points also prove that the show is full of ironies.

1. In Season 1 of the show, Jaime tells younger brother Tyrion that he would rather die than live as a cripple. But the character loses his hand later. It was also with this hand that he pushed Bran out of the tower at Winterfell.

2. All the people who were married to Margaery die. Her first husband Renly was stabbed through the heart; second husband Joffrey was poisoned and Tommen committed suicide.

3. Cersei was known for her beauty and pride. She loses both during the Walk of Shame that had her walking through the streets naked.

4. Ramsay Bolton killed a number of people with his hounds. In the end, he was killed by his own dogs. They ate him as he hadn't fed them for nearly 10 days.

5. All Sansa Stark wanted was to leave Winterfell for the South, believing she would find happiness there. But we all know what happened once she went to the South to become Joffrey's bride. She was tortured mercilessly by the young ruler and even witnessed her dad's beheading.

Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO this Sunday at 9 pm EDT. In India, the show will be aired on Star World and Hotstar.