Wine and Heidi Klum only get better with age. The 44-year-old model reinforced the fact that age is just a number when she posed in just a blazer with nothing worn underneath it.

The hot picture gave fans an eyeful of her assets and her toned body. Flashing her amazing washer board abs, the mother of four oozes confidence.

Posing for the Harper Bazaar's Germany edition, the former Victoria's Secret model looks stunning in the picture shared. She will be seen on the cover of the German edition for the month of February.

In the picture Klum shared, she is seen holding up to hold a portion of her hair while she flaunted her assets for the camera. Klum strategically placed an emoji on her nipples in order to abide by Instagram's policy.

The monochrome picture revealed Klum donning minimal make-up and accessories.

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 10, 2018 at 4:53am PST

Before sharing the sensual picture, the model teased the photoshoot with short behind-the-scenes clips. In the clips, Klum showed fans how much fun she was having shooting for the magazine.

"So much fun shooting with @regancameron_ for @harpersbazaargermany [sic]," she captioned one of the photos from the shoot. Eminent photographer Regan Cameron captured the diva for the magazine.

The videos and photos from the shoot come days after Klum posted a naughty Boomerang clip featuring Emily Ratajkowski from the Golden Globe Awards 2018 after party. The two models shared a kiss for the short video to set the pulse racing.

Fun night with @emrata ?? A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 8, 2018 at 12:13am PST

Dressed in black to support the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, Klum and Ratajkowski looked gorgeous in their attires of the night. Speaking to E! News, Klum also expressed her joy about everyone coming together for the cause.

"Well, I love that all of the women are wearing black together. We're all sticking together, and I'm loving it. Girl power!" she said.

Soon after Klum posted the raunchy picture from her Harper Bazaar shoot, she appeared in just a bikini bottom to announce German's Next Top Model scheduled to air on February 8.