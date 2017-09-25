A peaceful night's sleep is all you want after a tiring day. But, do you know that sometimes strange things occur during the time you are fast asleep? It is often difficult to explain such things, they are more like a mystery. For some, they are simply frightening.

We bring to you some common things that happen when we are sleeping and probable causes for that:

​Sleep paralysis

Sleep paralysis is referred to the state of time when you wake up but cannot move your muscles or even talk. "Most patients say the same thing to describe sleep paralysis: that it feels like you woke up dead. You know that your mind is awake and your body is not — so you're trapped, essentially," Michael Breus, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, told BuzzFeed. Though it lasts only for a few seconds, it is often very frightening.

Out-of-body experience

The out-of-body experience is referred to as a neuropsychological phenomenon. In this case, the person sees himself/herself outside the body. The consciousness of the person is outside the body and the person can see the body lying on the bed.

​Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking is a phenomenon where the person's consciousness is asleep, but the body is awake. So, during the sleep, people walk and can even leave their house. When the person wakes up, he/she doesn't remember anything. It can be really dangerous as it can lead to accidents.

Sleep sex

This weird phenomenon is called sexsomnia. It is a condition when the person engages in sexual activities while being still asleep. This case is very similar to sleepwalking as the mind is asleep and the body is awake.

Exploding head syndrome

In this case, a person wakes up from a sensation of loud explosion in the head. The person can also hear sounds or see a flash of light. Though it is not dangerous, it can be really scary.

Sleep talking

This is a common phenomenon and lasts for about 30 seconds. It generally occurs within the first two hours of sleep. This is not dangerous but definitely annoying for people sleeping with the person.

Recurring dreams

Recurring dream can be fascinating for some but it could be disturbing for the person dealing with it. The recurring dreams are often related to our lives, at least partially. It is repeated by the brain again and again. There is no proper explanation for this, but it is believed that the dreams are played repeatedly by the mind so that you can come in terms with it.